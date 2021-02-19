First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2021

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.083 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FGB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FGB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FGB was $3.71, representing a -41.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.34 and a 194.44% increase over the 52 week low of $1.26.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FGB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.