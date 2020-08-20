First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.083 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FGB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -38.52% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $2.99, the dividend yield is 11.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FGB was $2.99, representing a -53.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.41 and a 137.3% increase over the 52 week low of $1.26.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FGB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

