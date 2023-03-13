First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SDVY

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: SDVY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.28, changing hands as low as $25.59 per share. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDVY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SDVY's low point in its 52 week range is $22.77 per share, with $29.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.93.
