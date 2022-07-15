First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.4%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYT) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
LGI Homes, Inc. (Symbol: LGIH), which makes up 0.71% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,478,857 worth of LGIH, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LGIH:
LGIH — last trade: $96.21 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/16/2022
|Maria Renna Sharpe
|Director
|1,000
|$117.79
|$117,790
|06/15/2022
|Ryan Edone
|Director
|1,000
|$82.38
|$82,380
And Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN), the #47 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYT), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,223,523 worth of JXN, which represents approximately 0.59% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at JXN is detailed in the table below:
JXN — last trade: $23.78 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/16/2022
|Paul Chadwick Myers
|Vice Chair, JHLLC
|13,000
|$32.46
|$421,980
|05/13/2022
|Carrie Chelko
|EVP, GC and Secretary
|3,344
|$29.91
|$100,004
|05/13/2022
|Laura Louene Prieskorn
|CEO, President and Director
|4,900
|$30.71
|$150,479
|05/13/2022
|Devkumar Dilip Ganguly
|EVP & Chief Operating Officer
|10,000
|$30.60
|$306,000
|06/16/2022
|Gregory T. Durant
|Director
|3,000
|$29.10
|$87,300
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.