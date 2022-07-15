First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.4%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYT) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

LGI Homes, Inc. (Symbol: LGIH), which makes up 0.71% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,478,857 worth of LGIH, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LGIH:

LGIH — last trade: $96.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/16/2022 Maria Renna Sharpe Director 1,000 $117.79 $117,790 06/15/2022 Ryan Edone Director 1,000 $82.38 $82,380

And Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN), the #47 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYT), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,223,523 worth of JXN, which represents approximately 0.59% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at JXN is detailed in the table below:

JXN — last trade: $23.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/16/2022 Paul Chadwick Myers Vice Chair, JHLLC 13,000 $32.46 $421,980 05/13/2022 Carrie Chelko EVP, GC and Secretary 3,344 $29.91 $100,004 05/13/2022 Laura Louene Prieskorn CEO, President and Director 4,900 $30.71 $150,479 05/13/2022 Devkumar Dilip Ganguly EVP & Chief Operating Officer 10,000 $30.60 $306,000 06/16/2022 Gregory T. Durant Director 3,000 $29.10 $87,300

