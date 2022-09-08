Markets
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYX) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Franchise Group Inc (Symbol: FRG), which makes up 0.31% of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,414,584 worth of FRG, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FRG:

FRG — last trade: $34.30 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/11/2022 Patrick A. Cozza Director 2,000 $42.50 $85,000
05/09/2022 Brian Randall Kahn Chief Executive Officer 100,000 $37.50 $3,750,000

And 3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD), the #88 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,375,131 worth of DDD, which represents approximately 0.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DDD is detailed in the table below:

DDD — last trade: $9.58 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/19/2022 Jeffrey A. Graves President and CEO 10,141 $10.50 $106,480
05/26/2022 Jim D. Kever Director 10,000 $10.65 $106,500

