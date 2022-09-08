First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYX) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Franchise Group Inc (Symbol: FRG), which makes up 0.31% of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,414,584 worth of FRG, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FRG:
FRG — last trade: $34.30 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/11/2022
|Patrick A. Cozza
|Director
|2,000
|$42.50
|$85,000
|05/09/2022
|Brian Randall Kahn
|Chief Executive Officer
|100,000
|$37.50
|$3,750,000
And 3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD), the #88 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FYX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,375,131 worth of DDD, which represents approximately 0.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DDD is detailed in the table below:
DDD — last trade: $9.58 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/19/2022
|Jeffrey A. Graves
|President and CEO
|10,141
|$10.50
|$106,480
|05/26/2022
|Jim D. Kever
|Director
|10,000
|$10.65
|$106,500
