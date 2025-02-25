Is First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FYX) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 05/08/2007, the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FYX) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by First Trust Advisors, FYX has amassed assets over $920.76 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Small Cap Blend. FYX seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Small Cap Core Index before fees and expenses.

The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core Index is an enhanced index which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

With one of the most expensive products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.61%.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.68%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 20.80% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector; Industrials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Doximity, Inc. (class A) (DOCS) accounts for about 0.47% of the fund's total assets, followed by Stride, Inc. (LRN) and Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 4% of FYX's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -3.93% and is up roughly 9.43% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 02/25/2025), respectively. FYX has traded between $86.33 and $110.53 during this last 52-week period.

The fund has a beta of 1.25 and standard deviation of 22.20% for the trailing three-year period, which makes FYX a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 526 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Small Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) tracks Russell 2000 Index and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) tracks S&P SmallCap 600 Index. IShares Russell 2000 ETF has $69.80 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has $85.37 billion. IWM has an expense ratio of 0.19% and IJR charges 0.06%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Small Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

