First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF (Symbol: FTSL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.27, changing hands as low as $47.24 per share. First Trust Senior Loan Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTSL's low point in its 52 week range is $45.32 per share, with $48.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.32.

