First Trust Senior Loan Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FTSL

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF (Symbol: FTSL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.21, changing hands as high as $46.30 per share. First Trust Senior Loan Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTSL's low point in its 52 week range is $34.85 per share, with $48.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.