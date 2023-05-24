First Trust Senior Floting Rate Income Fund II (FCT) Declares $0.10 Dividend

First Trust Senior Floting Rate Income Fund II said on May 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.26%, the lowest has been 5.57%, and the highest has been 13.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.00 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.96 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.30%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Trust Senior Floting Rate Income Fund II. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCT is 0.21%, an increase of 34.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.81% to 11,335K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 1,117K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,169K shares, representing a decrease of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCT by 77.05% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 1,039K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 978K shares, representing an increase of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCT by 0.83% over the last quarter.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors holds 805K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 810K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCT by 100,648.47% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 631K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing an increase of 26.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCT by 45.20% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 600K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares, representing an increase of 12.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCT by 13.38% over the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floting Rate Income Fund II Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary investment objective of the Fund is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund attempts to preserve capital. The Fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans ("Senior Loans"). Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund's Managed Assets are generally invested in lower grade debt instruments. "Managed Assets" means the total asset value of the Fund minus the sum of its liabilities, other than the principal amount of borrowings. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. Investing in Senior Loans involves credit risk and, during periods of generally declining credit quality, it may be particularly difficult for the Fund to achieve its secondary investment objective.

