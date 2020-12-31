First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 04, 2021

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FCT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that FCT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCT was $11.55, representing a -9.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.79 and a 69.85% increase over the 52 week low of $6.80.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FCT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

