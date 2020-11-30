First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FCT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that FCT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.45, the dividend yield is 11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCT was $11.45, representing a -10.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.79 and a 68.38% increase over the 52 week low of $6.80.

This marks the 7th quarter that FCT has paid the same dividend.

