First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 01, 2021

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FIV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.44, the dividend yield is 1.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FIV was $9.44, representing a -0.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.49 and a 15.83% increase over the 52 week low of $8.15.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FIV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

