First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.015 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FIV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -46.43% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.71, the dividend yield is 2.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FIV was $8.71, representing a -7.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.37 and a 66.54% increase over the 52 week low of $5.23.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FIV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

