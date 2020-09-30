First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.018 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FIV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FIV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.43, the dividend yield is 2.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FIV was $8.43, representing a -10.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.37 and a 61.19% increase over the 52 week low of $5.23.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FIV Dividend History page.

