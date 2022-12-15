First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers (RDVY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: RDVY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.53, changing hands as low as $44.38 per share. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDVY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RDVY's low point in its 52 week range is $38.34 per share, with $53.205 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.67.
