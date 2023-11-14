First Trust Preferred Securities and Income Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FPE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (Symbol: FPE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.20, changing hands as high as $16.31 per share. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FPE's low point in its 52 week range is $15.23 per share, with $18.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.27.

