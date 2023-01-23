First Trust Portfolios Lp Ups Stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (MNP)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 806,807 shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (MNP). This represents 8.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 12, 2022 they reported 511,438 shares and 5.26% of the company, an increase in shares of 57.75% and an increase in total ownership of 3.04% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. provides a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt securities. The fund seeks high current income exempt from regular Federal income tax, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

What are large shareholders doing?

Karpus Management, Inc. holds 522,638 shares

Raymond James & Associates holds 369,760 shares

1607 Capital Partners, LLC holds 335,861 shares

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc holds 191,855 shares

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. holds 174,768 shares

Fund Sentiment

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.76%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc is 0.0740%, a decrease of 50.6958%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.75% to 3,325,102 shares.

