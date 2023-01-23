First Trust Portfolios Lp Ups Stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (EMD)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,286,641 shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (EMD). This represents 8.78% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 20, 2022 they reported 3,944,567 shares and 6.49% of the company, an increase in shares of 34.02% and an increase in total ownership of 2.29% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. offers an actively managed, leveraged fixed income portfolio that invests primarily in emerging market debt of sovereign and corporate issuers, denominated in both U.S. dollar and local currencies. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

What are large shareholders doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc holds 2,313,960 shares

Wells Fargo & Company/mn holds 1,461,923 shares

Invesco Ltd. holds 1,057,693 shares

Penserra Capital Management LLC holds 1,010,414 shares

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC holds 785,586 shares

Fund Sentiment

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 6.48%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc is 0.1859%, a decrease of 10.9672%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.49% to 26,302,883 shares.

