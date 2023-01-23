First Trust Portfolios Lp Ups Stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,508,687 shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD). This represents 8.72% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 20, 2022 they reported 1,307,732 shares and 7.44% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.37% and an increase in total ownership of 1.28% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. provides a broad-based portfolio that can invest in a range of equity and fixed-income securities of both U.S. and foreign issuers, including MLPs, stocks, REITs and fixed income. the fund seeks total return, emphasizing income and invests using a rigorous, research process to identify companies with strong fundamentals, skilled and committed management teams and a clear market advantage

What are large shareholders doing?

Raymond James & Associates holds 891,021 shares

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. holds 884,660 shares

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. holds 689,578 shares

Wells Fargo & Company/mn holds 309,169 shares

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC holds 222,502 shares

Fund Sentiment

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc.. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 10.87%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. is 0.0440%, an increase of 39.3528%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.19% to 4,800,631 shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

