First Trust Portfolios Lp Ups Stake in Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,904,897 shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM). This represents 8.87% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 2,231,759 shares and 6.63% of the company, an increase in shares of 74.97% and an increase in total ownership of 2.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Hess Midstream is a fee-based, growth-oriented, midstream company that owns, operates, develops and acquires a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers. Hess Midstream owns oil, gas and produced water handling assets that are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alps Advisors Inc holds 6,202,117 shares representing 14.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,588,923 shares, representing a decrease of 22.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HESM by 28.38% over the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners, LLC holds 3,168,911 shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,079,291 shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HESM by 47.22% over the last quarter.

Ci Investments Inc. holds 2,881,516 shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,927,313 shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HESM by 20.67% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 2,123,152 shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,057,582 shares, representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HESM by 90.75% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 2,069,815 shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,879,204 shares, representing an increase of 9.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HESM by 2.71% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hess Midstream Partners LP. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Hess Midstream Partners LP is 0.5565%, a decrease of 2.9426%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.10% to 56,282,813 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hess Midstream Partners is $34.68. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 11.48% from its latest reported closing price of $31.11.

The projected annual revenue for Hess Midstream Partners is $1,316MM, an increase of 3.06%. The projected annual EPS is $2.50, an increase of 22.22%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.