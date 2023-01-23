First Trust Portfolios Lp Updates Holdings in Franklin Templeton Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,591,556 shares of Franklin Templeton Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF). This represents 8.89% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 3,079,718 shares and 10.21% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.62% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.32% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

The fund seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation by investing primarily in high yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 3,882,359 shares

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc holds 1,554,947 shares

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 1,107,329 shares

1607 Capital Partners, LLC holds 791,367 shares

Advisor Group Holdings, Inc. holds 665,827 shares

Fund Sentiment

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Templeton Limited Duration Income Trust. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 9.64%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Franklin Templeton Limited Duration Income Trust is 0.0770%, an increase of 15.5182%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.20% to 13,401,286 shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.