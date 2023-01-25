First Trust Portfolios Lp Increases Position in Wells Fargo Advantage Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.58MM shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD). This represents 10.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 4.34MM shares and 10.04% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.56% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wells Fargo Advantage Global Dividend Opportunity Fund. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 21.05%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Wells Fargo Advantage Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is 0.0117%, a decrease of 17.8388%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.53% to 6,075,591 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. holds 1,019,922 shares

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 879,777 shares

Advisor Group Holdings, Inc. holds 322,741 shares

UBS Group AG holds 292,246 shares

Bank Of America Corp /de/ holds 226,827 shares

Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets*. Wells Fargo's vision is to satisfy our customers' financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,600 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 32 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 263,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 29 on Fortune's 2019 rankings of America's largest corporations.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.