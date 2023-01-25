First Trust Portfolios Lp Increases Position in Evergreen Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.73MM shares of Evergreen Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC). This represents 9.74% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 18, 2022 they reported 2.05MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 33.21% and an increase in total ownership of 2.44% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evergreen Multi-Sector Income Fund. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 7.58%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Evergreen Multi-Sector Income Fund is 0.0329%, a decrease of 8.0819%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.92% to 3,843,138 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco Ltd. holds 390,673 shares

Raymond James & Associates holds 357,241 shares

Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 281,519 shares

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 277,648 shares

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. holds 206,735 shares

Evergreen Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares $0.07 Dividend

Evergreen Multi-Sector Income Fund said on December 30, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.85 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 12, 2023 will receive the payment on February 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the most recent share price of $10.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 8.39%.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-end high-yield bond fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The fund may, as a secondary objective, seek capital appreciation to the extent it is consistent with its investment objective.

