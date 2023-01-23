First Trust Portfolios Lp Cuts Stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,367,448 shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE). This represents 8.63% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 6, 2022 they reported 2,079,960 shares and 12.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 34.26% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.17% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of December 31, 2020, more than $245 billion for affiliated and external institutions, financial intermediaries and individual investors. With over 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 as a "Best Places to Work" by Pensions and Investments magazine.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco Ltd. holds 420,144 shares

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 190,762 shares

Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds 171,815 shares

Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 142,247 shares

LPL Financial LLC holds 121,565 shares

Fund Sentiment

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is 0.0422%, an increase of 4.1788%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.55% to 2,536,858 shares.

