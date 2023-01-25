First Trust Portfolios Lp Cuts Stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.19MM shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE). This represents 10.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 9, 2022 they reported 1.29MM shares and 11.23% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.76% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.83% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund . This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.70%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is 0.0475%, an increase of 7.9588%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.62% to 3,208,162 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Raymond James & Associates holds 848,081 shares

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 716,998 shares

Shaker Financial Services, LLC holds 174,635 shares

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 131,977 shares

Wells Fargo & Company/mn holds 125,750 shares

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Background Information

This Closed-end Fund seeks total return through a combination of current income, capital gains and capital appreciation.

