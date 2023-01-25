First Trust Portfolios Lp Cuts Stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.02MM shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI). This represents 9.05% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2022 they reported 1.29MM shares and 11.36% of the company, a decrease in shares of 20.40% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.31% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.26%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is 0.0883%, a decrease of 1.9402%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.84% to 3,661,709 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 520,225 shares

Shaker Financial Services, LLC holds 381,878 shares

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 277,291 shares

Invesco Ltd. holds 219,716 shares

1607 Capital Partners, LLC holds 179,623 shares

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Background Information

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund's investment objective is to maximize current income while preserving capital. The fund seeks to generate high current income and total return by applying extensive credit research to capitalize on opportunities across undervalued sectors of the global bond markets. The portfolio seeks global diversification among 14 sectors in order to potentially increase return and manage risk. A team of investment professionals provides significant research depth across all sectors of the global bond markets.

