First Trust Portfolios Lp Cuts Stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,008,255 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI). This represents 8.41% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 6, 2022 they reported 4,848,795 shares and 10.15% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.34% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-end fund that seeks high, current income, with a secondary goal of capital appreciation, by investing under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities of sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies in emerging market countries.

What are large shareholders doing?

Evergreen Capital Management Llc holds 2,491,649 shares

Invesco Ltd. holds 856,901 shares

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. holds 674,051 shares

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc holds 643,708 shares

Waterfront Wealth Inc. holds 459,041 shares

Fund Sentiment

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.15%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is 0.0444%, a decrease of 14.9725%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.77% to 12,922,318 shares.

