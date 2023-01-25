First Trust Portfolios Lp Cuts Stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.66MM shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM). This represents 9.11% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 9, 2022 they reported 5.32MM shares and 10.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.45% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.29% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 10.91%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is 0.2038%, an increase of 3.8124%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.87% to 20,899,828 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 17,028,881 shares

1607 Capital Partners, LLC holds 926,372 shares

Invesco Ltd. holds 775,205 shares

Gill Capital Partners, Llc holds 174,856 shares

Penbrook Management LLC holds 166,963 shares

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Declares $0.02 Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust said on November 18, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.26 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 23, 2023 will receive the payment on February 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the most recent share price of $3.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 7.93%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed-end fund seeking high current income and relative stability of net asset value by investing in a wide variety of fixed-income securities globally. The fund seeks with equal emphasis high current income and relative stability of net asset value. It allocates assets to the U.S. investment grade sector, high-yield sector, and international sector.

