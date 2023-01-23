First Trust Portfolios Lp Cuts Stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,437,638 shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE). This represents 8.94% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 9, 2022 they reported 1,528,557 shares and 9.51% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.95% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.57% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund's investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, primarily through long term capital appreciation and secondarily through income and gains. The Fund invests in a portfolio of actively managed large capitalization common stocks, using a proprietary quantitative process designed to provide the potential for long-term outperformance. The Fund also sells call options with a notional value of up to 50% of the Fund's equity portfolio in seeking to enhance risk-adjusted performance relative to an all equity portfolio.

What are large shareholders doing?

Raymond James & Associates holds 339,941 shares

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 311,803 shares

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. holds 229,941 shares

Invesco Ltd. holds 218,908 shares

Cohen & Steers, Inc. holds 194,176 shares

Fund Sentiment

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.76%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is 0.0346%, a decrease of 39.9179%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.76% to 2,684,983 shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.