First Trust Portfolios Lp Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Mkt Debt FundInc (MSD)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.92MM shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Mkt Debt FundInc (MSD). This represents 9.41% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 2.26MM shares and 11.11% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.27% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morgan Stanley Emerging Mkt Debt FundInc. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 11.86%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Morgan Stanley Emerging Mkt Debt FundInc is 0.1574%, an increase of 9.6836%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.02% to 9,286,021 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC holds 1,304,421 shares

Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds 1,135,647 shares

Wells Fargo & Company/mn holds 645,557 shares

Invesco Ltd. holds 495,280 shares

Bulldog Investors, LLP holds 484,178 shares

Morgan Stanley Emerging Mkt Debt FundInc Declares $0.12 Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Mkt Debt FundInc said on December 6, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the most recent share price of $7.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 6.85%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund seeks as a primary investment objective to produce high current income and as a secondary objective to seek capital appreciation by investing in a range of sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate debt securities in emerging markets, which may include U.S. dollar-denominated, local currency, and corporate debt securities. We believe that emerging markets experiencing positive fundamental change may present attractive investment opportunities for investors. To help achieve its objective, we combine top-down country allocation with bottom-up security selection.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.