First Trust Portfolios Lp Cuts Stake in Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 920,018 shares of Insight Select Income Fund (INSI). This represents 8.59% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 6, 2022 they reported 1,451,295 shares and 13.55% of the company, a decrease in shares of 36.61% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.96% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high rate of return, primarily from interest income and trading activity, from a portfolio principally consisting of debt securities.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 1,780,795 shares

1607 Capital Partners, LLC holds 1,113,565 shares

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC holds 319,488 shares

Wells Fargo & Company/mn holds 110,440 shares

Karpus Management, Inc. holds 89,835 shares

Fund Sentiment

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insight Select Income Fund. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 12.20%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Insight Select Income Fund is 0.1038%, an increase of 20.2526%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.55% to 3,999,010 shares.

