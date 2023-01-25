First Trust Portfolios Lp Cuts Stake in Hancock (JOHN) Income Securities Trust (JHS)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.22MM shares of Hancock (JOHN) Income Securities Trust (JHS). This represents 10.49% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 18, 2022 they reported 1.37MM shares and 11.73% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.52% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hancock (JOHN) Income Securities Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.03%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Hancock (JOHN) Income Securities Trust is 0.0535%, an increase of 1.6377%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.45% to 3,943,395 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 1,596,704 shares

1607 Capital Partners, LLC holds 946,312 shares

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC holds 549,839 shares

Invesco Ltd. holds 156,904 shares

UBS Group AG holds 105,399 shares

Hancock Income Securities Trust Declares $0.12 Dividend

Hancock Income Securities Trust said on September 1, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.49 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 9, 2022 received the payment on September 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the most recent share price of $11.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 4.24%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed-end fund with an High level of current income consistent with prudent risk. The fund is focusing on opportunities in investment-grade corporate and government-backed securities

