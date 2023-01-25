First Trust Portfolios Lp Cuts Stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.68MM shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM). This represents 9.46% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 5.16MM shares and 10.43% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.34% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.97% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc.. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.15%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. is 0.0570%, an increase of 0.7485%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.74% to 9,314,315 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management, Inc. holds 1,154,734 shares

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 1,014,529 shares

Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 963,031 shares

Advisor Group Holdings, Inc. holds 639,230 shares

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 451,444 shares

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Declares $0.02 Dividend

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund said on October 31, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.26 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 14, 2022 received the payment on December 1, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the most recent share price of $6.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 4.31%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc Background Information

The fund’s investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent believed to beconsistent with thepreservation of capital.

