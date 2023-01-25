First Trust Portfolios Lp Cuts Stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (DMF)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.21MM shares of Dreyfus Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (DMF). This represents 10.66% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 12, 2022 they reported 2.97MM shares and 14.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 25.44% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.64% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dreyfus Municipal Income Fund, Inc.. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.61%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Dreyfus Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is 0.1586%, an increase of 16.8590%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.71% to 5,343,718 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Robinson Capital Management, Llc holds 540,642 shares

Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc holds 525,006 shares

Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. holds 440,288 shares

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management, Inc. holds 404,674 shares

1607 Capital Partners, LLC holds 343,016 shares

Dreyfus Municipal Income Fund Declares $0.02 Dividend

Dreyfus Municipal Income Fund said on December 29, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.25 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 13, 2023 will receive the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the most recent share price of $6.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 3.81%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dreyfus Municipal Income, Inc. primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.