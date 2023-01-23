First Trust Portfolios Lp Cuts Stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (AFT)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,330,866 shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (AFT). This represents 8.55% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 1,637,820 shares and 10.52% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.74% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.97% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek current income and preservation of capital by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade and investments with similar economic characteristics. Senior loans typically hold a first lien priority and pay floating rates of interest, generally quoted as a spread over a reference floating rate benchmark. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets (which includes leverage) in floating rate senior loans and investments with similar economic characteristics.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wells Fargo & Company/mn holds 496,697 shares

Next Capital Management LLC holds 380,905 shares

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. holds 369,770 shares

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. holds 304,318 shares

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 294,401 shares

Fund Sentiment

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.75%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is 0.1087%, a decrease of 8.7763%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 5,091,442 shares.

