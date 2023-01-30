First Trust Portfolios Increases Position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.69MM shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS). This represents 13.84% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 1.86MM shares and 12.67% of the company, an increase in shares of 44.73% and an increase in total ownership of 1.17% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 15.87%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NHS is 0.0486%, a decrease of 5.3109%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.95% to 3,290K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Clough Capital Partners L P holds 433,704 shares

LPL Financial holds 287,163 shares

Ameriprise Financial holds 206,020 shares

Guggenheim Capital holds 204,416 shares

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 201,494 shares

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Declares $0.09 Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund said on December 30, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.09 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 13, 2023 will receive the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the most recent share price of $8.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 12.23%.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company investing in the high yield debt securities market. The Fund utilizes leverage through the issuance of privately placed notes and preferred stock.

