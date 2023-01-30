First Trust Portfolios Increases Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.20MM shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD). This represents 13.94% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 7.32MM shares and 11.07% of the company, an increase in shares of 25.58% and an increase in total ownership of 2.87% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.85%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EDD is 0.3204%, a decrease of 4.7547%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.72% to 28,395K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 5,577,674 shares

Bank Of America holds 4,232,109 shares

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,827,896 shares

Wells Fargo holds 1,565,786 shares

RNDLX - RiverNorth holds 1,449,660 shares

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Declares $0.07 Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund said on December 6, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the most recent share price of $4.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 5.98%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund seeks a high level of current income, with a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation by investing in a range of sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate debt securities in emerging markets. Investments are mostly denominated in emerging market and/or non-U.S. currencies. We believe that emerging markets experiencing positive fundamental change may present attractive investment opportunities for investors. To help achieve its objective, we combine top-down country allocation with bottom-up security selection.

