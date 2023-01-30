First Trust Portfolios Increases Position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.22MM shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ). This represents 18.22% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 1.88MM shares and 15.43% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.06% and an increase in total ownership of 2.79% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 21.74%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HEQ is 0.0099%, a decrease of 58.0968%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 2,066K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Guggenheim Capital holds 176,139 shares

Invesco holds 144,329 shares

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 136,850 shares

UBS Group holds 111,966 shares

Advisor Group Holdings holds 109,899 shares

John Hancock Hedged equity & Income Fund Background Information

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-edm fund thta has as objective the capital appreciation and current income. The fund is used for Diversifying sources of income and seeks total return consisting of both income and capital gains. The fund is investing at least 80% of the portfolio in a diverse selection of equities across market capitalizations.

