First Trust Portfolios Increases Position in Credit Suisse Asset Management In FndInc (CIK)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.26MM shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management In FndInc (CIK). This represents 15.69% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 12, 2022 they reported 7.09MM shares and 13.55% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.47% and an increase in total ownership of 2.14% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Credit Suisse Asset Management In FndInc. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 20.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CIK is 0.0138%, a decrease of 14.0921%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.55% to 4,419K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

LPL Financial holds 1,348,369 shares

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 633,086 shares

Bank Of America holds 559,658 shares

Invesco holds 474,231 shares

National Asset Management holds 230,139 shares

Credit Suisse Asset Management In FndInc Declares $0.02 Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management In FndInc said on January 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.27 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 18, 2023 received the payment on January 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the most recent share price of $2.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 10.00%.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC, the Fund's investment adviser, is part of the Asset Management business of Credit Suisse Group AG, a leading global financial services organization headquartered in Zurich.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

