First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Voya Global Advantage and Prem Oppty Fd (IGA)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.13MM shares of Voya Global Advantage and Prem Oppty Fd (IGA). This represents 13.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 2.32MM shares and 14.58% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.28% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voya Global Advantage and Prem Oppty Fd. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.69%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IGA is 0.0540%, an increase of 4.1226%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 3,944K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Guggenheim Capital holds 1,092,029 shares

Invesco holds 416,973 shares

Shaker Financial Services holds 253,587 shares

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 225,095 shares

UBS Group holds 174,100 shares

Voya Global Advantage and Prem Oppty Fd Declares $0.20 Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Prem Oppty Fd said on September 15, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.79 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 3, 2022 received the payment on October 17, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the most recent share price of $9.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 8.73%.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Background Information

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of December 31, 2020, over $245 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With more than 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 as a "Best Places to Work" by Pensions and Investments magazine.

