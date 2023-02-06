First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Van Kampen Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipal (VTN)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of Van Kampen Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipal (VTN). This represents 2.34% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 14, 2022 they reported 1.22MM shares and 6.24% of the company, a decrease in shares of 62.56% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Van Kampen Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipal. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VTN is 0.1648%, a decrease of 17.0751%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.23% to 4,050K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Karpus Management holds 1,307,125 shares

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 463,856 shares

Guggenheim Capital holds 352,970 shares

Bank Of America holds 200,478 shares

ROBAX - Robinson Tax Advantaged Income Fund Shares holds 195,607 shares

Van Kampen Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipal Declares $0.04 Dividend

Van Kampen Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipal said on October 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.51 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 14, 2022 received the payment on October 31, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $10.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.71%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.79%, the lowest has been 3.41%, and the highest has been 5.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.09%.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.