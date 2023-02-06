First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Van Kampen Trust For Investment Grade Municipals (VGM)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.42MM shares of Van Kampen Trust For Investment Grade Municipals (VGM). This represents 2.61% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 12, 2022 they reported 2.98MM shares and 5.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 52.49% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.89% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Van Kampen Trust For Investment Grade Municipals. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 5.22%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VGM is 0.2163%, an increase of 17.9555%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.42% to 16,841K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bramshill Investments holds 1,814,112 shares

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,696,329 shares

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,605,641 shares

Guggenheim Capital holds 1,470,227 shares

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II holds 846,480 shares

Van Kampen Trust For Investment Grade Municipals Declares $0.05 Dividend

Van Kampen Trust For Investment Grade Municipals said on October 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.55 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 14, 2022 received the payment on October 31, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $10.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.12%, the lowest has been 4.42%, and the highest has been 6.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.05%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (the Trust), formerly Invesco Van Kampen Trust For Investment Grade Municipals, is a diversified, closed-end management investment trust. The Trust's investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. It will invest substantially all of its assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment. Municipal securities include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper and lease obligations. The Trust may also invest approximately 20% of its net assets in non-investment-grade and unrated securities that it determines to be of comparable quality. Invesco Advisers, Inc. serves as its investment advisor.

