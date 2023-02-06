First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Van Kampen Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.96MM shares of Van Kampen Advantage Municipal Income Trust II, Inc. (VKI). This represents 2.17% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 14, 2022 they reported 2.85MM shares and 6.42% of the company, a decrease in shares of 66.29% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.25% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Van Kampen Advantage Municipal Income Trust II. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 12.12%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VKI is 0.0916%, an increase of 75.8613%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.34% to 8,823K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank Of America holds 1,141,302 shares

Guggenheim Capital holds 1,136,289 shares

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,108,489 shares

UBS Group holds 835,914 shares

Fiera Capital holds 380,454 shares

Van Kampen Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Declares $0.04 Dividend

Van Kampen Advantage Municipal Income Trust II said on December 1, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.43 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $9.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.76%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.22%, the lowest has been 4.48%, and the highest has been 6.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.76 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.02%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust's investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. Under normal market conditions, the Trust focuses on investing in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment. Municipal securities include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper and lease obligations. The Trust may also invest in non-investment-grade and unrated securities. It may invest in municipal securities that pay interest subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. The Trust may invest in securities that are subject to interest rate risk. The Trust invests in inverse floating rate securities, such as tender option bonds (TOBs), for investment purposes. Invesco Advisers, Inc. acts as the investment advisor of the Trust.

