First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.58MM shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL). This represents 2.23% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 1.58MM shares and 6.33% of the company, a decrease in shares of 63.35% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tekla Life Sciences Investors. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.29%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HQL is 0.0611%, an increase of 9.0862%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.44% to 4,736K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Needham Investment Management holds 450,000 shares

Flagship Harbor Advisors holds 367,485 shares

Wells Fargo holds 338,480 shares

Wolverine Asset Management holds 270,538 shares

Advisors Asset Management holds 212,146 shares

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Declares $0.31 Dividend

Tekla Life Sciences Investors said on August 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 25, 2022 received the payment on September 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $14.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.37%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.78%, the lowest has been 6.74%, and the highest has been 11.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.15 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.01%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Background Information

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-end fund that invests in public and private companies in the life sciences industry. Tekla Capital Management LLC, based in Boston, serves as Investment Adviser to the Fund.

