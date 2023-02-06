First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund (TSI)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.09MM shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc. (TSI). This represents 2.27% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 18, 2022 they reported 2.96MM shares and 6.21% of the company, a decrease in shares of 63.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.94% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in TCW Strategic Income Fund. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.92%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TSI is 0.0946%, an increase of 2.8397%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.15% to 14,954K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 4,191,203 shares

1607 Capital Partners holds 1,820,199 shares

Northside Capital Management holds 1,211,274 shares

Relative Value Partners Group holds 1,178,739 shares

Ameriprise Financial holds 813,282 shares

TCW Strategic Income Fund Declares $0.06 Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund said on September 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2022 received the payment on October 14, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $5.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.79%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.19%, the lowest has been 4.66%, and the highest has been 8.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.87 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.62 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.13%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek total investment returns comprised of current income and capital appreciation. TSI has the ability to invest in a mix of fixed income and equity investments including mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, value and growth equities, convertible securities, high yield bonds, and equity investments in collateralized debt obligations (CDOs). TSI will shift and reallocate its investments on an opportunistic basis and may invest in additional asset classes other than those identified above. TSI may also employ leverage up to 33% of its total assets (including assets purchased with borrowings). TSI has a stated goal of providing dependable, but not assured quarterly distributions out of accumulated net investment income and/or other sources, subject to the requirement of the Investment Company Act of 1940.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.