First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.12MM shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO). This represents 3.28% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 12, 2022 they reported 2.63MM shares and 7.72% of the company, a decrease in shares of 57.51% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.44% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 12.82%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PMO is 0.1251%, an increase of 73.3567%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.01% to 4,463K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Melfa Wealth Management holds 479,635 shares

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 415,781 shares

Ameriprise Financial holds 385,663 shares

Fiera Capital holds 330,258 shares

Bank Of America holds 213,549 shares

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Background Information

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed-end fund seeking high current tax-free income and capital preservation by investing primarily in levered portfolio of municipal bonds. The fund seeks a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests in a portfolio of investment-grade and some below investment-grade municipal bonds. The fund uses leverage by issuing preferred shares to enhance returns, which involves risk and may increase the volatility of the net asset value (nav).

