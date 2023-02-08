First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.35MM shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM). This represents 2.76% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 12, 2022 they reported 3.87MM shares and 7.93% of the company, a decrease in shares of 65.15% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.17% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.44%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PMM is 0.0558%, an increase of 10.4366%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 5,734K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Raymond James & Associates holds 672,656 shares

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 551,537 shares

Ameriprise Financial holds 423,182 shares

Wells Fargo holds 417,528 shares

Keudell holds 335,183 shares

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end fund seeking high current tax-free income by investing primarily in levered portfolio of municipal bonds. The fund seeks a high level of current income exempt from federal tax. It invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund uses leverage by issuing preferred shares to enhance returns, which involves risk and may increase the volatility of the net asset value (nav).

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.