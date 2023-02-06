First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.50MM shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC). This represents 2.24% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 18, 2022 they reported 1.39MM shares and 6.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 63.76% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.96% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PZC is 0.0300%, an increase of 44.5890%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.79% to 2,094K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Advisors Asset Management holds 376,015 shares

Guggenheim Capital holds 366,328 shares

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 275,788 shares

UBS Group holds 275,729 shares

Atria Wealth Solutions holds 107,765 shares

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Declares $0.03 Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.35 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $8.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.35%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.93%, the lowest has been 3.92%, and the highest has been 6.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.30%.

Pimco California Municipal Income Fund III Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A tax-sensitive approach to investing can provide tangible advantages to investors seeking current income, especially those in higher tax brackets. Investing primarily in California municipal bonds, the fund seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets in municipal bonds which pay interest that is exempt from regular federal and California income taxes (i.e., excluded from gross income for federal and California income tax purposes but not necessarily exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax). The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in investments the interest from which is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in municipal bonds that at the time of investment are investment grade quality (Baa or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s) or BBB or better by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”)), or bonds that are unrated but determined to be of comparable quality by PIMCO. The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in municipal bonds that are, at the time of investment, rated Ba/BB or B by Moody’s, S&P or Fitch or lower or that are unrated but judged to be of comparable quality by PIMCO. The portfolio manager also aims to preserve and enhance the value of the fund’s holdings relative to the municipal bond market, generally, using proprietary analytical models that test and evaluate the sensitivity of those holdings to changes in interest rates and yield relationships. PIMCO is qualified to respond to recent changes in the municipal bond market, with an extensive network of credit research capabilities to address concerns about creditworthiness, which is critical to municipal bond investing. Additionally, PIMCO has the market presence to provide access to the new issue and secondary markets.

