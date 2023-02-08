First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.03MM shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK). This represents 3.19% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 14, 2022 they reported 1.95MM shares and 6.07% of the company, a decrease in shares of 47.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.88% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 11.76%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PCK is 0.0580%, an increase of 10.3666%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.99% to 3,244K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Guggenheim Capital holds 545,189 shares

Advisors Asset Management holds 480,030 shares

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 445,009 shares

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 248,693 shares

UBS Group holds 210,937 shares

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Declares $0.02 Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.26 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $6.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.61%, the lowest has been 3.93%, and the highest has been 6.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=171).

The current dividend yield is 1.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.39%.

Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

California Municipal Income Found II seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax; the fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets in municipal bonds which pay interest that is exempt from regular federal and California income taxes (i.e., excluded from gross income for federal and California income tax purposes but not necessarily exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax). The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in investments the interest from which is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. PIMCO is qualified to respond to recent changes in the municipal bond market, with an extensive network of credit research capabilities to address concerns about creditworthiness, which is critical to municipal bond investing.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.