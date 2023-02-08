First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NMI)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.34MM shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NMI). This represents 3.38% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 20, 2022 they reported 0.61MM shares and 6.06% of the company, a decrease in shares of 44.23% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.68% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.94%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NMI is 0.0865%, an increase of 17.2177%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.72% to 1,578K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 697,215 shares

Kaizen Financial Strategies holds 142,266 shares

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 88,880 shares

LPL Financial holds 83,759 shares

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 72,892 shares

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $9.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.72%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.03%, the lowest has been 2.80%, and the highest has been 4.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.29%.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund's objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated below investment quality or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality, of which up to 10% of its managed assets may be rated below B-/B3 or of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in inverse floating rate municipal securities, also known as tender option bonds. The Fund's use of tender option bonds to more efficiently implement its investment strategy may create up to 10% effective leverage.

